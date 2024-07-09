Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 4,838 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 390% compared to the average daily volume of 988 put options.

Hello Group Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MOMO traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,747. Hello Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $931.71 million, a PE ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.51.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Hello Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hello Group will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Hello Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th.

MOMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Hello Group from $6.40 to $5.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Hello Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com lowered Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Hello Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hello Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hello Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hello Group by 110.0% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Hello Group by 10,987.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,218 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hello Group during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hello Group during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

About Hello Group

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

Featured Stories

