Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:XME)

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 71,239 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,033% compared to the typical volume of 6,286 call options.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XME opened at $61.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.35. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a one year low of $48.01 and a one year high of $65.36.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

