Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Corning Call Options (NYSE:GLW)

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 28,561 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 300% compared to the average daily volume of 7,149 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Fox Advisors raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.42.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE GLW opened at $43.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.54. Corning has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $43.58.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corning will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other Corning news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Corning news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $553,219.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,210,652.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,207 shares of company stock valued at $5,876,067 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 3.1% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Corning by 10.2% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 152,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 14,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Corning in the second quarter valued at $3,242,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

