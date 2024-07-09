Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Modine Manufacturing Call Options (NYSE:MOD)

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 7,224 call options on the company. This is an increase of 340% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,642 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOD. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 193.7% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 24,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 16,037 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 714,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,004,000 after purchasing an additional 121,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,056,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $139,853,000 after purchasing an additional 95,255 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $1,284,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $2,775,000. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of NYSE MOD opened at $105.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $32.46 and a 1-year high of $110.00.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $603.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.44 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

