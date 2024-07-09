Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:EZA)

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 3,001 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,322% compared to the typical daily volume of 211 call options.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EZA opened at $44.32 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI South Africa ETF has a 12 month low of $35.76 and a 12 month high of $45.03. The company has a market capitalization of $279.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.21.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EZA. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 131,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 51,097 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Polianta Ltd grew its position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 31.7% during the first quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 161,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000.

About iShares MSCI South Africa ETF

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, formerly iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the South African market, as measured by the MSCI South Africa Index (the Index).

