StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a "hold" rating on the energy company's stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

SWN opened at $6.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.02. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwestern Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $4,434,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,332,203 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $192,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,108 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,027,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,444,522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,412,000 after acquiring an additional 203,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 977,353 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 154,496 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

