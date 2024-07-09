StockNews.com Upgrades Gartner (NYSE:IT) to “Buy”

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Get Gartner alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IT. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $474.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Gartner

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $449.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $439.00 and a 200-day moving average of $452.08. Gartner has a one year low of $323.61 and a one year high of $486.54.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. Gartner’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.63, for a total transaction of $268,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,583 shares in the company, valued at $23,090,098.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.99, for a total transaction of $302,437.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,656,710.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.63, for a total value of $268,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,090,098.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,544 shares of company stock valued at $10,079,813. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gartner

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 254.2% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

(Get Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.