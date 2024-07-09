STP (STPT) Price Up 3.1% Over Last Week

STP (STPT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 9th. Over the last week, STP has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. STP has a total market capitalization of $83.26 million and approximately $4.11 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STP token can currently be purchased for $0.0429 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00012732 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00009195 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,250.56 or 0.99992690 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00012095 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006636 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.33 or 0.00068696 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STP (STPT) is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official website is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.0435365 USD and is up 6.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $3,862,433.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

