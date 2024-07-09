StrikePoint Gold (CVE:SKP) Stock Price Up 20%

StrikePoint Gold Inc. (CVE:SKP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 444,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 135% from the average session volume of 189,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

StrikePoint Gold Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$7.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05.

About StrikePoint Gold

StrikePoint Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Marum Resources Inc and changed its name to StrikePoint Gold Inc in June 2009.

