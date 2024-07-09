Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 4,766 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 503,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $23,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 127,981 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $4,631,632.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,123,705 shares in the company, valued at $438,756,883.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 748,798 shares of company stock worth $25,854,673. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $40.49 on Tuesday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.13 and a twelve month high of $48.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of -22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.10 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is -78.21%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

