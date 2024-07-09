Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,367 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.22% of Paycom Software worth $25,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 986 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 877 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total transaction of $273,897.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,041,258 shares in the company, valued at $427,175,098.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Paycom Software news, EVP Amy Vickroy sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $198,021.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,351.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total transaction of $273,897.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,041,258 shares in the company, valued at $427,175,098.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,437 shares of company stock worth $5,379,393. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.81.

Paycom Software Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $140.35 on Tuesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.69 and a 52-week high of $374.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $2.29. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $499.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.89 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

Paycom Software Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

