Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 355,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,719 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $22,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FMC by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,521,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $915,599,000 after purchasing an additional 176,978 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in FMC by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,547,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $791,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,096 shares in the last quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC raised its stake in FMC by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 2,961,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,053 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in FMC by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,428,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,030,000 after purchasing an additional 53,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,227,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $56.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.56 and a 200 day moving average of $59.12. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $97.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. FMC had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $918.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FMC shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of FMC from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of FMC from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.06.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

