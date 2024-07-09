Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 108,332 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,474 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $24,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Teleflex during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 418.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 227.1% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on TFX. Piper Sandler raised shares of Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Teleflex from $240.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.14.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $211.73 on Tuesday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $177.63 and a 52 week high of $262.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.14. Teleflex had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. Teleflex’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

