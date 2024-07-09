Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 61,389 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,058,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,389 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of NiSource worth $29,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NI. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,593,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,517,000 after buying an additional 3,092,138 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,090,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,915,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,948,000 after buying an additional 2,058,646 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,955,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,432,512,000 after buying an additional 1,850,842 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,525,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,353,000 after buying an additional 1,826,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $28.57 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.56 and a 200-day moving average of $27.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.86 and a 52-week high of $29.44.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

In related news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $104,626.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,978 shares in the company, valued at $558,584.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NI shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of NiSource in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

