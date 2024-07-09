Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 5,171 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,171 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.30% of Etsy worth $24,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Etsy alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 8.6% in the first quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC now owns 175,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,061,000 after acquiring an additional 13,947 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 68.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 23,542.9% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETSY. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Etsy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.88.

Etsy Stock Down 5.3 %

ETSY opened at $55.37 on Tuesday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.08 and a 12 month high of $102.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 2.02.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.30 million. Etsy had a net margin of 10.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.27%. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total value of $94,841.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Profile

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.