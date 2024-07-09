Summit Global Investments Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,488 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,086,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $117,158,872,000 after buying an additional 13,134,632 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $17,700,551,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,371,051 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,565,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,503 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,920,953 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,888,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,241,587 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,418,187,000 after purchasing an additional 888,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.86.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $199.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,532,985 shares of company stock valued at $305,578,679 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.