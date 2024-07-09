Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Receives $51.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.67.
SU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Securities increased their target price on Suncor Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.
NYSE:SU opened at $37.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.07. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $41.50.
Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.19%.
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.
