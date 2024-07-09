Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Receives $51.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.67.

SU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Securities increased their target price on Suncor Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 59.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,606,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $649,872,000 after buying an additional 6,580,260 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 32,070,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,032,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612,764 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 669.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,348,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783,250 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 454.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 3,586,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $114,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,384,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $717,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,969 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SU opened at $37.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.07. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $41.50.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.19%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

