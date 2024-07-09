Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Sold by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 76.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at $1,423,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 482.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,013,000 after acquiring an additional 27,895 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth about $739,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMCI has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $954.38.

In related news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $23,339,835.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,015.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,325 shares of company stock worth $1,116,736 in the last ninety days. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SMCI traded up $13.75 on Tuesday, reaching $913.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,274,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,513,290. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.59 and a 1 year high of $1,229.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $839.36 and its 200 day moving average is $771.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $51.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

