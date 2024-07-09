Surgical Innovations Group (LON:SUN) Stock Price Down 15.7%

Shares of Surgical Innovations Group plc (LON:SUN – Get Free Report) were down 15.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.63 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.63 ($0.01). Approximately 1,975,838 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,613,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.75 ($0.01).

Surgical Innovations Group Trading Down 15.7 %

The firm has a market cap of £5.90 million, a P/E ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.53.

Surgical Innovations Group Company Profile

Surgical Innovations Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells devices for use in minimally invasive surgery and precision engineering markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: SI Brand, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), and Distribution.

