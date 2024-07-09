T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.80

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.80 and traded as low as $4.72. T2 Biosystems shares last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 110,623 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on T2 Biosystems from $12.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average of $4.52.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($2.66) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in T2 Biosystems stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,096 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.24% of T2 Biosystems worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.18% of the company's stock.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops and sells diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

