Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI) Shares Down 9.3%

Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.25 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.31 ($0.04). 270,010 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 573,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.65 ($0.05).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.47. The stock has a market cap of £18.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -462.50 and a beta of 0.09.

About Tavistock Investments

Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and advisory support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers investment planning, financial planning, pension and retirement planning, estate and legacy planning, protection and insurance, will writing, bereavement notification, employee benefits, protects families from financial difficulty, finance for homes and mortgages, financial management, financial planning, and tax saving services.

