Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.90

Shares of Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.62 ($0.05). Tavistock Investments shares last traded at GBX 3.65 ($0.05), with a volume of 90,010 shares.

Tavistock Investments Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of £18.61 million, a P/E ratio of -462.50 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4.47.

About Tavistock Investments

Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and advisory support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers investment planning, financial planning, pension and retirement planning, estate and legacy planning, protection and insurance, will writing, bereavement notification, employee benefits, protects families from financial difficulty, finance for homes and mortgages, financial management, financial planning, and tax saving services.

