Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TDY. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 40.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 214.2% during the first quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 1,059 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,368 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDY traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $382.73. 24,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,622. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.00. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $355.41 and a fifty-two week high of $448.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $412.60.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.63 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.34 EPS for the current year.

TDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $470.83.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

