Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 789 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $2,325,000. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 30,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,788,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 91,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,905,000 after buying an additional 20,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,788,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $382.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $392.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $412.60. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $355.41 and a 1 year high of $448.19.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.63 by ($0.08). Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TDY. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America cut Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $470.83.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

