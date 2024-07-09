Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Stock Position Decreased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) by 79.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 285,689 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 24,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 95,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares during the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 138,121 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ERIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $5.81 to $5.58 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average of $5.68. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 0.84. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $6.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a negative net margin of 9.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

