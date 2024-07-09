Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Shares Gap Up to $33.20

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.20, but opened at $34.71. Tempus AI shares last traded at $34.75, with a volume of 90,756 shares trading hands.

TEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen started coverage on Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.63.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

