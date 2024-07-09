TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $10.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. TeraWulf traded as high as $5.72 and last traded at $5.72, with a volume of 1231760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WULF. Roth Mkm began coverage on TeraWulf in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point cut their target price on TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TeraWulf

Insider Buying and Selling at TeraWulf

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TeraWulf

In related news, Treasurer Kenneth J. Deane sold 69,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $227,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 337,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,046.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WULF. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,457,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,195 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the first quarter worth $29,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TeraWulf in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Stock Down 2.0 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.48.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $42.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.86 million. TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 56.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TeraWulf

(Get Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.