Tesla’s (TSLA) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)'s stock had its "market perform" rating restated by Oppenheimer in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.71.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $6.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $259.65. 68,516,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,722,992. Tesla has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.08 billion, a PE ratio of 65.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Apexium Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 736.8% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 24,954 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 21,972 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 21,772 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 46,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

