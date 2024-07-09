Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $236.60.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTEK. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $234.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

TTEK stock opened at $203.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Tetra Tech has a twelve month low of $143.35 and a twelve month high of $221.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.34.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.13. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

In other Tetra Tech news, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 11,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $2,364,234.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,863,313.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth $208,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 90.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 10.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 7,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.5% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

