Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.27% from the company’s previous close.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

TXRH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.95.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Texas Roadhouse stock traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.30. 69,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,638. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $91.06 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.57 and its 200-day moving average is $149.71.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $2,575,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,366,329.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total value of $169,965.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,525.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $2,575,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,847 shares in the company, valued at $13,366,329.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $3,251,266 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 454.5% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.