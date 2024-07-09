The AZEK Company Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:AZEK)

Get AZEK alerts:

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of AZEK in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 5th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for AZEK’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AZEK’s FY2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of AZEK in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on AZEK from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on AZEK from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of AZEK in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.26.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $41.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.21. AZEK has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 5,452.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in AZEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 3.7% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in shares of AZEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,217,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AZEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,240,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AZEK news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $560,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,134 shares in the company, valued at $8,883,060.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,083,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,330,345.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $560,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,883,060.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,150 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

