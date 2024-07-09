The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Holdings Increased by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.69.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other news, Director Mark A. Goldfarb sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $503,106.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,318.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total transaction of $652,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 570,657 shares in the company, valued at $41,366,925.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Goldfarb sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $503,106.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,318.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 658,663 shares of company stock valued at $48,997,146. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.4 %

SCHW traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.56. 308,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,176,574. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.84%.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.