The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Receives $16.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTW. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Manitowoc from $18.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 4.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Manitowoc by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 81,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Manitowoc by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Manitowoc by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MTW opened at $10.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.40 million, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.91. Manitowoc has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $19.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average of $13.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Manitowoc had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $495.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manitowoc will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

