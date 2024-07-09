The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,886 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the first quarter worth about $2,626,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 393,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,346,000 after purchasing an additional 53,441 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 613,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,226,000 after purchasing an additional 147,717 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 287,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,078,000 after purchasing an additional 67,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,161,000 after purchasing an additional 28,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total value of $236,476.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,334,763.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,415 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total transaction of $236,476.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,334,763.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $13,778,500.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,337,951.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 340,154 shares of company stock valued at $31,128,226 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.69.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $99.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.45. The company has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a PE ratio of 247.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $60.23 and a one year high of $100.29.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

