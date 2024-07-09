Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.82

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.82 and traded as low as $8.65. Theravance Biopharma shares last traded at $8.84, with a volume of 279,082 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TBPH shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.21.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 million. Theravance Biopharma had a negative net margin of 72.79% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 41.6% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 557,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 163,951 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 3.7% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 38,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 7.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 28.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 55.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 16,135 shares during the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

