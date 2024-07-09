Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Sells 40 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 736 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.56.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock opened at $267.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.68 and a 1-year high of $290.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $273.13 and its 200 day moving average is $273.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

