Threshold (T) 1-Day Volume Hits $7.17 Million

Threshold (T) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. Threshold has a total market cap of $199.12 million and $7.17 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can now be purchased for about $0.0199 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00012732 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00009195 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,250.56 or 0.99992690 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00012095 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006636 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.33 or 0.00068696 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,746,068,928.671669 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01974053 USD and is up 3.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $9,454,511.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

