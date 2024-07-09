Tobam Trims Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Tobam cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 26.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 152,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,495 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.2% of Tobam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Tobam’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $24,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 33,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,341,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,854,000. Finally, Invst LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 10,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.07.

JNJ opened at $145.48 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $143.13 and a fifty-two week high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

