Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.39

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.39 and traded as low as $10.70. Top Ships shares last traded at $10.84, with a volume of 16,752 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Top Ships from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on TOPS
Top Ships Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Top Ships
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Top Ships stock. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,004 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Top Ships as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.
About Top Ships
Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Top Ships
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Don’t Miss These Stock Picks for the Lumber Price Surge
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- NVIDIA Stock Defies Skeptics, Earns Analyst Upgrade
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- 3 Highly Profitable Companies Set for Double-Digit Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Top Ships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top Ships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.