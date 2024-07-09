Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.39

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.39 and traded as low as $10.70. Top Ships shares last traded at $10.84, with a volume of 16,752 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Top Ships from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Top Ships stock. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,004 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Top Ships as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.

