Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.10

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.10 and traded as low as $10.72. Townsquare Media shares last traded at $10.84, with a volume of 46,344 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Townsquare Media in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Noble Financial upped their price objective on shares of Townsquare Media from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Townsquare Media from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Townsquare Media Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.80.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 9.19% and a positive return on equity of 98.45%. The firm had revenue of $99.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Townsquare Media Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. Townsquare Media’s payout ratio is currently -31.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Robert L. Worshek sold 15,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $176,738.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,552.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Townsquare Media

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 818,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 64,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 24,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

Further Reading

