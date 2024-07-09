Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 5,064 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 181% compared to the average daily volume of 1,803 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on TD. StockNews.com cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $55.62 on Tuesday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $53.52 and a 52 week high of $66.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.64.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.15. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.64%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

