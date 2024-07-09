Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Shares Up 5.4%

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.77 and last traded at $2.72. 62,705 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 256,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

Get Trevi Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TRVI

Trevi Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.45. The firm has a market cap of $191.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Trevi Therapeutics

In related news, insider Thomas Sciascia sold 53,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total transaction of $136,088.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,804.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Good sold 25,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total transaction of $71,605.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,075.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Sciascia sold 53,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total value of $136,088.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,804.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,333 shares of company stock worth $232,454. Corporate insiders own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trevi Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 401.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 98,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 78,656 shares in the last quarter. Propel Bio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $897,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,303,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after acquiring an additional 60,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevi Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.