Truist Financial Boosts Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $407.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Truist Financial from $393.00 to $407.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.37% from the stock’s current price.

WING has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Wingstop from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Wingstop from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Wingstop from $421.00 to $461.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Wingstop in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $407.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Wingstop from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.17.

Wingstop Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ WING traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $405.50. The company had a trading volume of 35,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,742. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 144.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $398.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.92. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $150.08 and a 1-year high of $431.03.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.34 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wingstop will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wingstop news, Director Kate S. Lavelle sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.57, for a total transaction of $295,927.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,431.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Wingstop news, Director Kate S. Lavelle sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.57, for a total transaction of $295,927.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,431.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.74, for a total value of $255,252.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,873.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,443,547 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 60.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 53.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

