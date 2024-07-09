Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 131,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,059 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,271,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,355,141,000 after purchasing an additional 365,871 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,238,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $690,793,000 after buying an additional 1,458,248 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,364,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $439,568,000 after buying an additional 39,510 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,731,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $322,395,000 after buying an additional 883,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,787,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

TFC stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $38.12. 714,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,516,896. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $40.51. The stock has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.95 and a 200-day moving average of $37.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -157.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

