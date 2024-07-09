uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 305.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Mizuho reduced their target price on uniQure from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

uniQure Price Performance

NASDAQ:QURE traded up $2.38 on Tuesday, reaching $6.16. 35,115,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,527. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.31. The firm has a market cap of $299.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.97. uniQure has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $11.61.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,562.22% and a negative return on equity of 121.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that uniQure will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On uniQure

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,572,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 11.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,072,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 109,740 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 667.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 766,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 666,696 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 4.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 736,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 30,054 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 133.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 613,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 350,291 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

