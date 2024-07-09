uniQure Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 6,252 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 589% compared to the typical daily volume of 908 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QURE. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at $26,572,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in uniQure by 11.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,072,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after buying an additional 109,740 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 667.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 766,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after buying an additional 666,696 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 4.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 736,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 30,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 613,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 350,291 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on uniQure from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

uniQure Stock Up 54.0 %

QURE traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.82. 26,768,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 9.39 and a quick ratio of 9.27. uniQure has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $11.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.31. The company has a market cap of $282.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.97.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.05). uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,562.22% and a negative return on equity of 121.60%. The company had revenue of $8.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

Further Reading

