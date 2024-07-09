United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

United-Guardian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UG opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. United-Guardian has a 1 year low of $5.79 and a 1 year high of $9.88. The company has a market cap of $42.00 million, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.30.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of United-Guardian

United-Guardian Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United-Guardian stock. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its position in shares of United-Guardian, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UG Free Report ) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. owned 2.18% of United-Guardian worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

