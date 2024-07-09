United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:UG opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. United-Guardian has a 1 year low of $5.79 and a 1 year high of $9.88. The company has a market cap of $42.00 million, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.30.
United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 million during the quarter.
United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.
