Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Shares Gap Down to $147.96

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $147.96, but opened at $144.38. Valero Energy shares last traded at $144.90, with a volume of 286,204 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $184.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.47.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.42.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.27 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.20%.

In related news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 12,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 11.8% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Valero Energy by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 235.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 16,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 11,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 13.9% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

