Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Valhi Price Performance
NYSE VHI opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.82 million, a P/E ratio of 768.50 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.83. Valhi has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $20.38.
Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Valhi had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Valhi Company Profile
Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.
