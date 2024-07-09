Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Get Valhi alerts:

Valhi Price Performance

NYSE VHI opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.82 million, a P/E ratio of 768.50 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.83. Valhi has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $20.38.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Valhi had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Valhi Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Valhi stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Valhi, Inc. ( NYSE:VHI Free Report ) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Valhi worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.