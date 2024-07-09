Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 221.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 844,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,185,000 after acquiring an additional 582,123 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 276.5% during the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 29,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 21,410 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,158,000. Miller Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,795,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,611,000.

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $192.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.04. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $162.48 and a 12 month high of $205.99.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.